Arsenal have appointed former player Edu as the club’s new technical director.

The 41-year-old, who played for the Gunners from 2001 until 2005, has left his post as general coordinator of the Brazil national team to return to the Emirates.

Edu’s role is set to involve working with Arsenal’s academy, as well as overseeing scouting and player recruitment.

His appointment follows the departure of former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat in February.

“Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role,” Edu told Arsenal’s official website.

“We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I’m looking forward to helping make a difference.”

Edu won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups while a player at Arsenal, and was a part of the famous ‘Invincibles’ team of 2003-04.

His arrival, according to Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi, is “the final and very important part of the jigsaw in our development of a new football infrastructure to take us forward”.

“He will be working closely with Unai Emery and the first-team coaches, and will play a relevant role leading our football vision and ensuring we have – and follow – a solid philosophy through all our football activities,” Sanllehi added.

Edu, who represented Brazil 22 times during his career, played under Emery while at Valencia.

He retired in 2010 and became director of football at Corinthians, before moving on to his role with the Brazilian national team.