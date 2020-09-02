Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium could once again ring to the sound of chanting fans next month, with the English Premier League club on Wednesday, saying it planned to allow a reduced crowd.

Matches had been played in empty stadiums since Premier League’s coronavirus lockdown was lifted in June.

But last week, 2,500 fans were allowed into Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium for a pre-season friendly against Chelsea.

This was after the government announced pilot events for the return of spectators to elite sport.

“We hope to be able to welcome supporters back to Emirates Stadium on a reduced capacity basis from the Sheffield United game scheduled for October 3,” Arsenal said.

“’When fans return to Emirates Stadium, extra measures will be in place to protect us all. These are clearly exceptional circumstances and the health, safety and security of everyone is our top priority,” the north London club added in a statement.

English FA Cup winners Arsenal, who also claimed the Community Shield last week by beating Liverpool 5-4 on penalty kicks, begin their Premier League campaign at Fulham on September 12.

“Gold season ticket-holders and premium members would have priority access to the limited tickets available,” Arsenal said.

Reuters/NAN.