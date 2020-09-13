Arrested kidnap kingpin, Honest Digbara, popularly known as Boboski, is dead.

Boboski was arrested on Saturday by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command after a heavy gun duel in his hideout along with his gang members.

The Command’s Commissioner, Joseph Mukan, who confirmed the arrest of Boboski, allegedly from Nwidera, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, said he was nabbed at Korokoro community in Khana Local Government Area, where he was hiding with his gang members.

Mukan said: “The notorious gang leader, Honest Diigbara aka Boboski, who had been on the Police watch list was declared wanted and the state government placed N30 million bounty on him.

“The gang leader was arrested at the early hours of Saturday in a sting operation of the command with the assistance of a local security outfit.”

Mukan said the suspect was arrested from his hideout in Korokoro community, Tai Local Government Area of the state through the help of credible informants.

He said the suspect and his gang on sighting police operatives advancing towards their hideout began shooting, resulting in exchange of gunfire with the police.

The CP said the superior firearms and proficiency of police operatives overpowered the gang of criminals, leading to the arrest of Diigbara and his driver.

He said: “Among the alleged crimes committed by Diigbara and his gang include the kidnap of Barrister Emelogu, who was kidnapped and killed after they collected ransom.

“They also allegedly kidnapped and killed the Deputy Crime Officer of Afam (Police Station) SP Moses Egbede after collecting ransom.

“Diiagbara also allegedly masterminded the killing of a soldier and personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Gio pipeline, Ogoni in 2019.

“Also, they kidnapped Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo and collected N7 million as ransom and they killed two police officers attached to the Federal Highway and collected their rifles at Botem.”

Mukan urged the people to trust the police to protect them and their property, warning criminals to relocate from the state or be ready to face the wrath of the law.