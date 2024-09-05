Arrest Wike and charge him for treason, Clark writes IGP

A former Federal Commissioner for Information and leader of the Ijaw nation, Chief Edwin Clark has written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to arrest and prosecute the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Nyesom Wike.

Clark, in the letter to the IGP which was read on Thursday during a press briefing at his Asokoro residence, demanded the arrest of Wike over his comments, threatening to set fire to the states of Governors of the People’s Democratic Party.

Recall that Wike, while speaking at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Saturday during the party’s state congress, warned the PDP governors to stay clear of the party’s affairs in Rivers.

“Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of the PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors who say they will take over the structure and give it back to somebody”.

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace – anything you see, you take”, Wike said.

Reacting to the statement during the briefing, Clark said that the words of the former Rivers State governor marked a “flagrant disrespect to the person of President Bola Tinubu, who appointed him.”

While describing his comments as “unbridled”, Clark added that his comments were a form of treason as it was capable of inciting violence in the country.

He pointed out the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, and #EndBadGovernance protesters had been arrested for similar Offences, adding that the IGP must do the same for the FCT Minister and get him to retract his statements.

