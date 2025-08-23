Arrest of terrorists: Governor Adeleke commends Tinubu, Ribadu, security agencies 

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and all security chiefs over the recent arrest of ring leaders of Ansaru terrorist group, describing the development as “a major advancement in the fight against terrorism.

The state governor who hailed the proactive strategy in the management of the national security architecture said the arrest has strengthened state security and enhanced the state’s capacity to protect her citizens and maintain the nation’s territorial integrity.

Commending the innovativeness and potency of security policy under President Tinubu through the Office of the National Security Adviser, Governor Adeleke noted the effective reforms of various state security organs such as the various military formations, the National Intelligence Agency, Department of State Service, the Nigerian Police and other security and para-military agencies.

He cited Osun as one of the states where sleeping cells of the terrorist organization were bursted through the combined efforts of the security and intelligence services, commending the NSA, the Chief of Defence Staff, military service chiefs, the DG of DSS, the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant General of the Civil Defence Corps among others.

“Osun is a beneficiary of the federal security reforms. I must commend the intelligence community for dismantling the terrorist sleeper cells across Osun state. I visited the secret police and I witnessed the great job they are doing to keep us safe.

“We praise the President, the National Security Adviser and the entire security leadership on recent advances with the arrest of the Ansaru terrorist group leaders. Similar successes recorded on various counter terrorism fronts deserve our commendation. We are safer with a proactive security leadership”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

