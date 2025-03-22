Arrest of Bauchi AG: EFCC targeting governor for politics, not corruption – CSO

The Joint Action Movement of Nigeria has condemned the arrest of Bauchi State’s Accountant General, Sirajo Jaja, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, alleging that the move appears politically influenced and aimed at affecting Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration. .

The group contends that the EFCC’s action is not a genuine effort to combat corruption but seems designed to challenge the current administration.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kabiru Ibrahim Turaki, JAMN expressed concern over the arrest, which occurred while Jaja was attending the Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting in Abuja.

The group criticised the EFCC’s approach as disruptive and questioned the motives behind the investigation into Governor Mohammed’s alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.

JAMN warned that the arrest and investigation could discourage public officials from discharging their duties for fear of unwarranted repercussions, potentially leading to governance paralysis.

The statement also noted that recent developments—such as the removal of the immediate former Accountant General and several permanent secretaries—may indicate a broader impact on Bauchi State’s governance.

While JAMN acknowledged the need for accountability, it stressed that measures must be pursued fairly and transparently.

Consequently, they called for stronger safeguards to protect public officials acting in good faith, urging the EFCC to conduct its investigations with professionalism and impartiality to avoid eroding public trust.

The statement added: “This unexpected turn of events not only raises serious questions about the integrity of the processes involved but also the attempt to cast a shadow over the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, as the EFCC has claimed an investigation into his alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.

“Such actions could be politically motivated, aimed at undermining the credibility of the current administration.

“Moreover, the arrest of Jaja and the subsequent allegations against Governor Mohammed may have a chilling effect on public service and governance in Bauchi State.

“We are particularly concerned about the manner in which this arrest was executed. Sirajo Jaja was attending the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting—an official duty crucial to the financial governance of our state—when he was abruptly interrupted by the EFCC.

“The conduct of the EFCC in this matter is deeply troubling. The sensationalism and politicisation surrounding the arrest, coupled with the media trial of a public servant, have given rise to a narrative that many Nigerians perceive as an unacceptable political witch-hunt rather than a genuine effort to combat corruption.

“Moreover, the ramifications of this investigation have already led to significant developments, including the removal of the immediate former Accountant General and several permanent secretaries.

“As stakeholders in the governance of Bauchi State, we urge the EFCC to reconsider its approach and to conduct its investigations with the utmost professionalism and respect for due process.

“JAMN stands firmly against corruption in all its forms, but we equally stand for justice, fairness, and the dignity of public servants. We call on the EFCC to act responsibly and to prioritise the integrity of its operations over sensationalism and political expediency.”

