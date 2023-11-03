Arrest: NLC, TUC declare strike over Ajaero’s police ordeal 

The organised labour has declared a nationwide strike slated for next week.

The declaration of strike was announced on Friday at a press briefing by the union leaders..

The action is to protest against the alleged arrest and abduction of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC President, Joe Ajaero.

The strike has been fixed for Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The leaders of the joint union – NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria,TUCN gave the Federal Government a six-point demand, including the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, and Area Commander, among other officials, for their alleged complicity in the brutalisation and humiliation of Ajaero and other workers.

More later…