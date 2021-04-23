The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company says it has started arrears settlement scheme with about 30 per cent discount for its customers.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in Enugu.

Ezeh stated that residential and commercial customers of EEDC under the Non Maximum Demand category stood a chance to enjoy the discount on their arrears.

The EEDC spokesman stated that the initiative is known as the “Arrears One-Time Settlement Scheme’’.

According to him, the initiative, which is designed to run for three months, took effect on April 22, and covers arrears incurred as at December 31, 2020.

Ezeh stated: “To benefit from this initiative, you are to make a one-time full payment of your arrears and enjoy 30 per cent discount.

“Customers are implored to take advantage of this generous and rare opportunity to clear their accumulated arrears.

“Interested customers are advised to visit the manager (customer service) at the EEDC district office nearest to them to obtain full details of the scheme.”