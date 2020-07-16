The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has urged the Federal Government to properly investigate the gruesome death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flight Officer Tolulope Arotile, saying it was suspicious.

Adams, in a statement on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the late Arotile’s death as a personal loss, especially to the Yorubas.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, Iba Adams also urged the International Community, United Nations, European Union, United States and Britain to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the young and promising girl.

He said: “Nigeria has lost one of its best brains in the military in such a suspicious circumstance.

“The late Tolulope Arotile’s short span in life was remarkable with a track record of being the first female combat helicopter pilot.

“The best we can do as a nation is to get to the root of the circumstances culminating in her death.

“As far as I am concerned, reports of her death still remains suspicious to me because her death has raised many questions.

“How would such a promising, young girl be killed by a reversing car?

“Who drove the car?

“What was his or her name?

“Where is the suspected killer at the moment?

“And what is the present situation?

“We will like to know.

“And that is why I am charging the International Community to investigate and look into the circumstances surrounding her death.”

Adams said the death of such a promising, young girl has exposed the nation as a country that never values the lives of its citizens, especially the best and exceptional citizens.

He said: “I take an exception to believe the story surrounding her gruesome murder.

“Her achievements speak volumes and many in the system may see her rising profile as a threat to the establishment, mostly with her passion towards ending the threats of the dreaded Boko Haram and bandits terrorising the North West and the rest of the country.

“I feel the pain of a father whose daughter’s shining light went dim unexpectedly.

“The sadness of losing a promising girl like Tolulope was eternal to her family because of her talents and dedication to duty.

“So it should not go the usual way, where our best brains die without any investigation being carried out.

“Tolu’s father said he spoke with his daughter by 1pm and by 5pm, a few hours later, she was reportedly killed by a reversing car and was in the mortuary.

“That story needs to be investigated because her case is one out of the many deaths of great Nigerians that made positive impacts toward making Nigeria great, and that is one of the reasons people of excellent and exceptional brains find it difficult to serve the country and they are all over the world doing great.

“I have traveled across the world and I see many Nigerians doing wonderfully well in their respective disciplines, but they always feel reluctant to come back home because of the way we treat our best brains.

“I think this is too bad for the development of our nation.

“More so, I share in the grief of the family as I pray God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”