A report monitored on Channels Television has revealed that the driver who knocked down Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, had no valid driving credentials.

This was reported to have been confirmed by military sources on Saturday.

The Nigerian Air Force had in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, described the driver as Arotile’s classmate.

She was said to have been knocked down by the driver on Tuesday inside the NAF Base in Kaduna.

She died hours after from head injuries.

Channels Television reported the military sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the civilian driver, accompanied by his friends, visited his relations at the NAF Base and decided to drop off Arotile, whom he spotted on the road inside the base.

However, in the process of reversing the car, he knocked down the deceased.

The driver and other occupants of the car were said to have been taken into the custody of the Air Police for questioning, where it was discovered that the driver of the car had no valid driver’s licence.

Daramola confirmed in an interview with Saturday PUNCH that two men are being held in relation to the incident.

Arotile is scheduled for burial on Tuesday in Abuja.