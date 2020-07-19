The Nigerian Air Force has given vivid details on the circumstances that led to the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, including the identity of the driver who hit her.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, gave the details on Sunday at a news briefing in Abuja.

Daramola identified the ex-classmate who drove the vehicle that hit Arotile as Nehemiah Adejoh, adding that the matter would be handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, being a civil case.

In the report of a preliminary investigation carried out by the NAF, the spokesman of the Service said Arotile met three of her former schoolmates at the Air Force Secondary School, now Air Force Comprehensive School, Kaduna, prior to the accident that cost her her life.

He said: “Mr. Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr. Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr. Festus Gbayegun drove past her in a Kia Sorento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA.

“It is noteworthy that Messrs Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayegun are all civilians who live outside NAF Base, Kaduna, but were on their way to visit one Mrs. Chioma Ugwu, wife of Squadron Leader Chukwuemeka Ugwu, who lives at Ekagbo Quarters on the Base.

“Upon recognising their schoolmate, Arotile, after passing her, Mr. Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction.

“In the process, the vehicle struck Flying Officer Arotile from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement.

“The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries.”

Arotile died at 4:45pm at the NAF Hospital, where she was rushed to, Daramola said, adding that the three ex-classmates were immediately detained and subjected to alcohol test.

They passed the test, Daramola said, adding: “It was however discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Mr. Nehemiah Adejo, did not have a valid driver’s license.

“Being a civil case, the matter will be handed over to the Nigeria Police with a view to further investigating and charging the suspects to court in accordance with extant laws.”