Major General Sani Mohammed has taken over as the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

The Division’s spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha, made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Ekeocha said Mohammed would command army formations and units in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

Mohammed was appointed GOC following the recent redeployment of senior army officers.

He took over from Major General Ibrahim Jallo.

Prior to his new appointment, Mohammed was a Director at Army Headquarters’ Department of Training and Operations.

Mohammed, described as a seasoned officer, attended all mandatory courses and served in several army formations and units as well as held various appointments.