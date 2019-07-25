The Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, has cautioned prospective recruits seeking enlistment into the Nigerian Army to beware of fraudsters.

Maj. Sydney Nbaneme, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army, gave the warning in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria in Zaria on Thursday.

He said: “The attention of the Depot Nigerian Army has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous persons parading themselves as agent of Depot Nigerian Army to defraud members of the public.

“These individuals fraudulently extort money from unsuspecting members of the public who are desperately ready to enlist into the Nigerian Army.

“Investigation reveals that the fraudsters promise their victims to replace recruits found with credentials and Bank Verification Number irregularity with their names.”

Mbaneme said that consequently, it was imperative to again alert members of the public that Depot Nigerian Army “does not have agents for recruitment”.

He said that such arrangement “does not exist in the revered army training institution’’, adding that recruitment had since been concluded for 78 Regular Recruit Intake who were presently on training.

He said: “Headquarters Depot Nigerian Army is therefore using this medium to call on the general public to shun these unscrupulous individuals and report same to the nearest security agencies when noticed.

“Meanwhile, efforts are in progress to nab the fraudsters for proper investigation and prosecution.”