Army warns officers, men against taking drugs, enhancement supplement

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have warned its officers and men against taking enhancement supplements or drugs to improve their physical performance.

The Chief of Personnel Management (Army), Major General Adewale Adekeye, gave the warning during the opening of the Nigerian Army Warrant Officers to Master Warrant Officers promotion exercise 2025 at the 2 Division, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday.

The Chief of Personnel Management said that the promotion wasn’t a do-or-die affair, and advised the officers not to engage in any unwholesome practice, which could endanger their lives.

Adekeye stated that taking enhancement supplements and drugs could endanger the lives of persons who use them.

The Major General advised participants in the promotion exercise with any form of medical challenge to inform the medical screening committee for prompt attention.

According to him, their lives were precious to the Nigerian Army and more importantly to their families.

He said: “I urge you to have confidence in the system as represented by the board members that justice will be done, such that only those proven qualified and seen to be qualified will be promoted.

“I am confident that all the participants have put in personal efforts to prepare adequately for this exercise and I look forward to seeing warrant officers display the highest standard of discipline expected of their calibre.”

Adekeye further urged them to shun cheating in any form, warning that attempting to induce anyone to gain favour during or after the promotion exercise would jeopardise their chances and stand automatic disqualification.

He urged the board members to be objective, diligent and ensure the highest standard of professionalism in the discharge of their task.

He said the responsibilities of a Master Warrant Officer was enormous and the board had a rare privilege of selecting the future master warrant officers that would perfectly fit into the responsibilities.

He said that the participants would undergo a compulsory medical examination to ascertain their mental and physical fitness to qualify them for the rigorous activities outlined for the promotion exercise.

Also Read

The Chief of Personnel Management itemised other activities for the promotion to include weapon handling, drill, current affairs, and general service knowledge.

He said that about 490 Warrant Officers from different formations and units of the Nigerian Army had so far documented for the promotion exercise, adding that more were still coming.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Genera; Olufemi Oluyede, for finding the division worthy to host the promotion exercise.

Nnebeife informed the participants that they would undergo two to three weeks rigorous, but fair selection process within the cantonment and urged them to put in their best to be promoted to Master Officer rank.

He said that the board would test their various abilities, technical skills, and experience acquired over the years in the face of the evolving security challenges as well as leadership and mentorship qualities.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']