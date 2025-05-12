Army warns against malpractices Captain to Major promotion exam begins

The Nigerian Army has commenced the examination for the promotion of its officers from the rank of Captain to Major.

The Training and Doctrine Command announced the commencement of the Captain to Major Written Promotion Examination on Sunday.

The examination is taking place at the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST) in Benin City, Edo State.

Addressing the candidates, the Commander, TRADOC NA, Major General Kevin Aligbe, reiterated the Nigerian Army’s zero tolerance to examination malpractices.

Aligbe, who doubles as the Examination President, admonished the candidates to put in their best and adhere strictly to rules and regulations guiding the examination.

He urged them to settle down to focus fully on the task at hand and congratulated the candidates for attaining the watershed moment in their chosen military career to have been selected to participate in the examination.

The Commander TRADOC NA added that the examination is an opportunity for them to lay a solid foundation for further consolidation of their career.

Aligbe reiterated that the need for the candidates to pass the examination cannot be overemphasised as they are aware that CMWPE is a major prerequisite for their promotion to the rank of Major in the NA.

He informed the candidates that a team of competent and dedicated Members of Examination Panel had worked assiduously in the past one week to put together a fair and acceptable Requirements and Directing Staff Solutions for the examination.

He therefore urged them not to involve themselves in any form of examination malpractices, pointing out that the consequences of any infraction will attract heavy sanction capable of altering their career progression in the army.

The commander also reminded the candidates that their performance in the examination is a key determinant of their career progression.

Aligbe therefore urged them to put in seriousness and determination that would produce the best result.

He also assured them of the absolute integrity and understanding of Members of the Examination Panel and Directing Staff.

He added that the serious-minded and hardworking candidates amongst them have nothing to fear.

The Commander TRADOC NA called on the candidates to note that the examination is not just a mere assessment but an assessment of their determination and capabilities to undertake higher responsibilities that may be assigned to them after the examination.

Aligbe assured the candidates of fairness and openness in the conduct of the examination by the Panelists and Directing Staff.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Host and Commandant of NASST, Major General Adebayo Adegbite, urged the candidates to maintain decorum and discipline throughout the exercise.

Adegbite added that the examination was a catalyst in shaping their career progression, expanding their horizon as well as aimed at shaping their capacity to be able to undertake higher responsibilities in the course of their military career.

He stated that the candidates have been subjected to a one-month cadre in the NASST for the 2025 CMWPE, adding that the mock examination was conducted at the end of the cadre and was to assess their readiness and provide insights into areas that require their further attention.

The Commandant NASST also mentioned that given all these preparations, a good performance is expected of the candidates.

He therefore wished them the best of luck as they demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

Adegbite advised the candidates to adhere strictly to the rules and guidelines for the examination and eschew any act of malpractices to avoid unpleasant repercussions.

He also stated that it is pertinent for him to remind the Participants, Members of Directing Staff and candidates of the prevailing security threats in Benin City.

He stated that security is a collective responsibility and as such everyone should be security conscious.

Consequently, Adegbite advised participants to avoid unnecessary movements within the Benin metropolis, adding that where movement is necessary, it is advised that they move in pairs and maintain open channels of communication.

The Commandant therefore wished them a pleasant stay and good luck in the examination.

The event was attended by the Deputy Chief of Training (Army), Major General Ayoola Aboaba; Chief of Training, TRADOC NA, Major General Peter Okoye; Acting Director Examination, TRADOC NA, Brigadier General Danjuma Dantani; observers from Army Headquarters Department of Training and Department of Army Standard and Evaluation.

Also in attendance at the event were observers from the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, officers of TRADOC NA and NASST amongst others.

