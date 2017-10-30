Army War College trains 33 senior officers on counter terrorism

The Army War College of Nigeria on Monday said it had begun a nine-month training programme on counter-insurgency operation for 33 senior officers.

Major General Gafar Okunlola, the Director, Administration and Logistics of the college, disclosed this during appraisal visit by the pioneer participants at the Military Command and Control Center, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Represented by Brigadier General Kuta-Adamu Ishaya, Okunlola said the trainees would be exposed to six modern modules of counter-insurgency operation.

He said the programme was designed to develop the capacity of military officers in operational art, campaign planning and management as well as development of basic strategic skills.

Okunlola explained that the participants comprising Army, Navy, Air Force and Police officers, would also be trained on organisation of defence and national security; theories of war strategies, inter-agency cooperation and coordination as well as peace support operations, among others.

He said: “The course is currently in Module five and the visit is designed to give the participants first-hand knowledge to enable them to review a campaign plan for ongoing operation in an academic setting.

“It is a field trip which will build on individual experience and other aspects of warfare.

“It is also intended to expose the participants to the enhanced skills developed on the course for the operation tactical estimate processes.”

Okunlola also said that the visit would enable the participants to come up with plans that could further enhance the conduct of the counter insurgency operations in the North-East.

He noted that the trainees were expected to conduct indepth analysis of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and the existing synergy with the Multinational Joint Task Force.

According to him, the college is mandated to provide well trained, educated and inspired operational level leaders for the Nigerian army.

The Theatre Commander, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, described the course as vital toward building the capacity of the military to marshal out sound tactical plans to enhance the counter-insurgency campaign.