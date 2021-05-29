The Nigeria Army has restated its commitment to tackling numerous security challenges in various parts of the country.

Major General Danjumma Ali-Keffi, General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigeria Army, Kaduna, made the remarks during the passing out of 80 regular recruit intake at the Depot Nigeria Army Zaria on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the military has been battling various security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, Indigenous People of Biafra and other criminal elements.

Ali-Keffi, who was the Reviewing Officer and Special Guest of Honour at the event, said the army “will not rest on our oars until this country is safe for all of us”.

He noted that since its establishment in 1924, the Depot Nigeria Army has the mandate of transforming able-bodied civilians into soldiers to meet the manpower requirement of the Nigeria Army.

He said: “This function is of utmost importance, considering the numerous challenges of bedevilling our beloved country.

“It is noteworthy that as you pass out today, the strength of Nigeria army has been enhanced by 6,400 able-bodied men and women.”

He added that the Depot has been able to evolve innovative ways of improving the standard of training in the Nigeria Army.

Ali-Keffi noted that the Nigeria Army has been yielding a positive result, which is evident by the robust fighting spirit of the soldiers in various theatre of operations.

“With the excellent display of drill exhibited on this parade ground today, I am certain that you have acquired the basic training that is required of you to be good soldiers,” he said.

He reminded the soldiers of the Oath of Allegiance administered to them and advised them to avoid acts that are capable of tarnishing the image of the Nigerian Army and the nation in general.

NAN reports that the ceremony was observed while flags of many Nigerian formations at the parade ground flew at half-mast in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Seven gunshots were also observed in honour of Attahiru and 10 others who died in the crashed military aircraft on May 21.