Army vows expedited discipline of soldier involved in Ondo commercial driver’s death

The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army has vowed to expedite action in the ongoing disciplinary action against a soldier involved in the death of a commercial bus driver at Akunu-Akoko in Ondo State.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by Maj. Njoka Irabor, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade.

The statement said the commercial driver died as a result of an altercation on October 13 with the soldier at the military checkpoint at Akunu in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It said the late commercial bus driver, who was heading to Abuja from Akure, had mechanical issues with his vehicle close to the military checkpoint.

According to the statement, passengers in the vehicle started requesting a refund of their transport fare due to the issues with the bus.

“Subsequently, a passenger reached out to a soldier deployed at Akunu checkpoint to help the passengers retrieve their money from the driver.

“Consequently, the soldier showed up and displayed very uncouth and unprofessional conduct, resulting in an altercation with the driver, which led to physical contact between the soldier and the driver.

“The soldier exhibited an act that is contrary to the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct guiding his deployment at the checkpoint.

“Immediately the 32 Artillery Brigade got wind of the incident; they quickly evacuated the driver to a medical facility and took responsibility for the medical expenses.

“The brigade also assigned an officer to be with the driver throughout the period he was being managed at Akoko and referred to Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure,” it read.

The statement said the driver was, thereafter, referred to Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where he sadly passed on on Monday, October 14, 2025.

It also said the Nigerian Army, as a reputable organisation anchored on discipline, expressed their deepest sympathy and reassured their unwavering commitment to the family of the deceased and close associates.

According to the statement, the soldier will face the full wrath of the law, and the outcome will be made public.

Also Read

“The 32 Artillery Brigade has paid a condolence visit to the family members of the deceased and the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State.

“The brigade promises to take care of the burial expenses and other welfare matters to ensure that the vacuum of the breadwinner of the family does not disrupt the academic pursuit of the children.

“We will not shy away from our responsibilities, as the liaison officer for the Nigerian Army is in touch with the family members of the deceased as burial plans are ongoing,” it read.

The statement, therefore, said that the state government had commended the efforts of the brigade in resolving the issue amicably and expressed support to prioritise the welfare of the children of the deceased driver.

NAN