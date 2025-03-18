Army urges Akwa Ibom residents to stay calm, avoid shooting range during training exercise

The 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, based in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has announced plans to conduct its first quarter range classification exercise for the year.

The exercise will begin from Wednesday, March 19 to Friday, 28, 2025, according to a statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, on Monday.

Adejimi urged residents to stay away from the designated areas and not to be alarmed by the sound of gunfire during the period.

“Headquarters 2 Brigade, 2 Brigade Garrison, and other sub-units will be conducting the First Quarter Range Classification Exercise for the year 2025 at the 6 Bn Range Area in Abak LGA from March 19 to March 28, 2025,” the statement read.

“We kindly appeal to the good people of Abak LGA to stay off the designated exercise area and not to panic at the sound of gunshots.

“Adequate measures have been put in place to ensure safety and security at the range and surrounding areas.”

The Army also called on the public to help spread awareness of the exercise for the safety of residents.

