The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army is undergoing tremendous transformation in all aspects to meet the security challenges of the country.

Buratai told newsmen in Jaji, Kaduna State, that his vision since 2015 was to enhance the capacity of the Army in various areas, including training, operations, administration and logistics.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that the COAS delivered lecture to students of Senior Course 43 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji on Wednesday.

He said there has been tremendous progress in operations and general administration of the Army since he assumed duty in 2015.

Buratai explained that the lecture was part of the programmes of the college to keep the students abreast of current happenings in civil, political, military and organisational fields, to build their capacity.

He said: “I availed them of my vision for the Nigerian Army since 2015; I think they have taken it very well, and we have seen the tremendous progress made in the implementation of my vision for the Nigerian Army.

“It is imperative for the officers to appreciate the importance of vision in leadership, especially in the military environment.

“It’s necessary for them to know that as a leader you must have a vision as a guiding principle to achieve organisational objectives.”

NAN reports that the Army Chief also visited the College Hall of Fame and inspected some ongoing projects in the military cantonment.