Army uncovers ISWAP bread factory in Borno

Troops of Operation Lake Sanity III, under Operation Hadin Kai, have reportedly discovered an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist bread production factory hidden within their den in Maisani, Timbuktu Triangle, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was revealed by an intelligence source quoted by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, on Monday.

“The sources said that the factory was destroyed while items recovered include 2 Lister generating plants, 1 baking machine, and several baking materials,” Makama reported.

According to Makama, the Combined troops of 199 Special Forces Battalion, in conjunction with Hybrid Forces and Civilian JTF (Joint Task Force), stumbled upon the bread factory during an exploitation mission into the terrorists’ hideout on Sunday.

Based on the report, the discovery came amidst a week-long clearance operation aimed at decimating the terrorists from their stronghold in the Timbuktu Triangle, an area comprising Buk 1, 2, and 3, Talala, Ajigin, Dusula, Abulam, and Gorgi – a region notorious for harbouring these extremist groups.

Makama disclosed further that, “These groups of terrorists are mostly responsible for attacks, ambushes, and IED/mine incidents targeting the Damboa roads, Damaturu-Maiduguri MSR (Main Supply Route), attacks towards Askira, Buratai, Buni Yadi, as well as the destruction of the high-tension transmission line connecting Borno and Yobe State.

“Despite the complexity of the terrain characterised by highly fortified camp mostly located under thick foliage and IEDs planted in several locations within the Timbuktu Triangle, the troops continued to maintain high fighting efficiency.”