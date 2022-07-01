Army trains 150 NCoS personnel on rapid response to jailbreak

The Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, says it has completed a three weeks training for 150 personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) across the country.

This is contained in a statement issued Friday in Kontagora by Capt. Babatunde Zubairu, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations (APRs).

Maj.- Gen. Oluyinka Soyele, the Commander, NATRAC, who expressed satisfaction in the three weeks capacity building refresher course, said that it was for the armed squad of the NCoS.

Soyele urged the officers to be professional in the discharge of their duties and reminded them that it was the only way to succeed on the job.

“You have been trained on how to respond to incessant attacks and jail breaks.

“Therefore, you have to be mindful of the peculiar challenges underlying the incessant attacks and jail breaks across your facilities.

“You have to be ready to adequately secure correctional centres across the country,” he said.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, for choosing the centre to conduct the training and also appreciated officers and men of the NATRAC for living up to expectations during the exercise.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Ezekiel Ojo, the Director, Soldiers Professional Training Directorate, while presenting the course appraisal, said that the training was important.

He said it was in continuation of efforts by the NCoS authority to develop manpower capacity and capabilities to curtail the constant jail breaks and other myriads of security challenges facing the correctional service.

Ojo said that the “exercise covers crash and intense physical training, weapon handling, unarmed combat and range classification”.

Similarly, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, the Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, said that the training would expose NCoS personnel to basic tenets, techniques and skills to conduct specialised operations.

He said that such operations include convoy drills, protection of Very Important Persons and rescue operations, among others.

Ibrahim who was represented by Lt. Col. Yahaya Nuhu, Acting Director Education, Army Headquarters Department of Training, congratulated the graduands for successfully completing the special training and urged them to be law abiding with high sense of professionalism.

Also, Haliru Nababa Controller General, NCoS, represented by Assistant Controller General of Corrections operations, Daniel Odaro, thanked the army and the Commander NATRAC for conducting a successful training.

The statement said that the high point of the occasion was the presentation of certificates and awards to the grandaunts who distinguished themselves during the training.