Army to public: Stay off, we are disposing expired explosives

The 13 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, Cross River State has announced that it would dispose of expired explosives at the shooting Range in Calabar from October 14 to 17.

This was contained in a statement on Friday in Calabar by the Brigade’s spokesperson, Captain Oluwatope Dorcas-Aluko.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 13 Brigade, Calabar said: “The exercise is a routine military exercise aimed to detonate expired explosives.

“Members of Ikot Effangha, Ikot Ansa and Lemna communities are advised to stay off the range area during the exercise.

“The general public are equally urged not to panic from sound of explosives but go about their lawful daily activities.”