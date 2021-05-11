The Nigerian Army says it will investigate a case of a water melon seller in Zamfara State who was shot and killed for demanding his payment from a soldier who refused to pay.

According to a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, the incident was reported by an online newspaper, News Express, on May 10, 2021 which itself credited it to TVC News.

Angry youths were said to have chased the soldier into a hotel along the Gusau-Sokoto Road, blocked the Gusau-Sokoto Road bye pass and set an army operational vehicle ablaze.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, Yerima said the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General Usman Yusuf, has since commissioned an investigation into the circumstances that led to the altercations which eventually led to the shooting, and that efforts are ongoing to arrest the yet-to-be-identified perpetrator.

He, however, stated that no military operational vehicle was set ablaze, as claimed in the report.

“The Nigerian Army remains professional and will never condone any act of misconduct by troops against the very people they are deployed to protect. The Army wishes to state clearly that the alleged perpetrator, once identified, will be subjected to a thorough investigation and if found wanting, will be made to face the full wrath of the law in accordance with extant provisions,” he said.