Army to investigate allegations of misconduct against personnel at IDPs camps

General-Tukur-Yusuf-Buratai.jpg
The Nigerian Army said it has noted with great concern growing allegations of misconduct against some persons on security duties at Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Bama, Borno State.

In this regard, the Nigerian Army said it would investigate the allegations.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, though there has been no complaint against the personnel of the service so far at the camp, a probe will be carried out to ensure everyone remains above board.

Usman said: “We would like to state that Nigerian Army personnel have been doing their best in bringing peace and security in various parts of the country especially in the north east, any act of misconduct could negatively impact on these good works.

“Although these allegations are unsubstantiated, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has today directed that the matter be thoroughly investigated by both the Director Military Intelligence and Provost Marshal (Army).

“We would like to reiterate that the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for any misconduct among its officers and soldiers especially those that are trusted with onerous responsibility of guarding and securing those Internally Displaced Persons’ Camps. Anyone found culpable, would be severely dealt with.

“We would like to enjoin the public to please take advantage of the newly established Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre to report any such issue and other security concern by calling the short code 193 using any of the telecommunication service providers in Nigeria or through email at na.callcentre@army.mil.ng.”


