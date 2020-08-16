The Nigerian Army says it has concluded arrangements to organise a Combat Life Savers Training Course for its personnel engaged in internal security operations to improve capacity for saving lives.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Yusuf said the life savers training, which is a week-long exercise, would ensure that operational casualties were minimised henceforth.

According to him, the training has become necessary due to the increased participation of Nigerian Army personnel in internal security operations.

He said: “The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army is organising Combat Life Savers Training Course from August 17 to August 21, 2020.

“This course is aimed at improving the skills and techniques of personnel in saving lives.

“It also aimed at minimising operational casualties because of the increased participation of Nigerian Army personnel in internal security operations.

“Additionally, participants for this course are drawn from units and formations within 82 Division Areas of Responsibility.”