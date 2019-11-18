No fewer than 302 residents of Akpoha community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have benefitted from the Nigerian Army free medical outreach.

The medical outreach is part of the ongoing Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1, which is locally known as Dance of Peace.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said in a statement on Sunday in Enugu that the “comprehensive free medical programme’’ took place on Saturday in Akpoha community.

Yusuf noted that the medical exercise was part of Civil-Military-Cooperation in line with activities for Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1 meant to offer humanitarian services to the public and host community.

“The medical outreach is also in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai, vision to cater for the welfare of the host community,” he said.

According to him, the Nigerian Army through the Division mobilised scores of medical and paramedic personnel to execute the successful medical outreach.

Yusuf said the medical professionals at the venue offered health talk and counselling to the people one-on-one.

He said they also conducted blood pressure, sugar and eye defect tests as well as distribution of free medicine, de-worming medicines for children and provision of eye-glasses.

“The medical outreach activities provided usual platform to further strengthen the long standing Civil Military Relations between the Army and its civil populace,” he said.

Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1 is meant to be used to carry out community services within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

These services included: sanitation, medical outreaches, clearing of drains, road construction, educational support and other social works.