Army sustains onslaught, neutralises more terrorists, nabs others

Troops have continued to record more successes in neutralising and arresting terrorists in various operations across the country.

A credible source at Army Headquarters on Sunday told the News Agency of Nigeria that some kidnapped victims and cache of arms were also recovered during the operations.

According to the source, several terrorists had been killed and apprehended from July 30 to August 2.

In Borno, the source said the troops of 19 Brigade Garrison engaged Islamic States of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Kekeno in Kukawa Local Government Area, forcing the insurgents to retreat following a heavy exchange of gunfire.

He said that troops recovered 67 rounds of 7.62mm Special, 81 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm belt links, and 21 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition during the pursuit.

“Also recovered were a hand grenade and an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the Monguno–Kekeno route, which was safely detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team,” he said.

In Taraba, the source said a joint operation by Sector 3 of Operation WHIRL STROKE and the Department of State Services (DSS) led to the arrest of a suspected gunrunner in Wukari.

According to him, items recovered included 362 rounds of 7.62mm Special, one round of 7.62mm NATO, a motorcycle, three mobile phones, and ₦842,100 in cash.

He added that troops of 63 Brigade Garrison, in collaboration with the Nigerian Police, rescued three kidnapped victims comprising two female students and an adult male around Otulu Forest in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta.

Also Read:

He said that one kidnapper was neutralised during the operation as well as recovery of one AK-47 magazine with 16 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, five mobile phones, four school bags, and ₦3.6 million in cash.

According to him, the rescued victims were taken for medical care.

“In another operation, troops of 323 Artillery Regiment in Ondo State arrested a suspected criminal along the Ikare-Ekiti Road.

“The suspect was found in possession of a dane gun, machete, and a black mask and has since been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

“Similarly, in Ughelli South of Delta, troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, working with Tantita Security Operatives, arrested a suspected illegal oil bunkering.

“The suspect was found with three sacks of illegally refined petroleum products. The arrest and materials were processed in accordance with Operation DELTA SAFE protocols,” he added.

The military source states that the coordinated operations underscored the Nigerian army’s resolve to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity and restore peace across the country.

Post Views: 1