Troops of 1 Division FCC Nigerian Army have rescued five of the students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, who were kidnapped by bandits on March 11, the Army Headquarters says.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yerima gave the names of the rescued students as Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

He said the rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

According to him, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Danjuma Alli-Keffi, has commended the troops for their effort.

“He charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families,” Yerima said.