Army speaks on report its engineers constructing RUGA in South East

The Nigerian Army says its engineers are not constructing RUGA settlement in South-East as being portrayed and speculated by an outlawed online radio.

Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said that the Division had noted with utmost concern, a baseless allegation aired through the outlawed online radio that engineers from the Division are currently constructing a RUGA settlement in the South East.

He said that the baseless and fabricated report had it that military engineers are building the settle between Ochima and Affa in Igbo-Etiti and Udi Local Government Areas of Enugu State respectively.

“Though this inciting broadcast emanates from a source bereft of any credibility whatsoever, there is need, however, to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity.

“It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army Engineers are not constructing any RUGA settlement in any part of Nigeria.

“Rather, the engineers are currently constructing a military training facility between Ochima and Affa in Igbo-Etiti and Udi Local Government Areas in Enugu State respectively.

“Upon completion, the facilities will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law-abiding citizens across the South East.

“Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army,” he said.

The army spokesman urged members of the public to disregard such untrue and false information emanating from this medium or any information source.

“The Nigerian Army remains a credible institution that unites the country and has no place for ethno-religious sentiments.

“We shall continue to carry out our constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain totally apolitical,” he added.