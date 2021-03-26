The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that its troops of an unidentified battalion under Operation Lafiya Dole protested over alleged unpaid operational allowances as well as obsolete equipment in Maiduguri.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, spoke in a statement on Friday.

Hesaid the media reports were unsubstantiated and did not represent the true situation of the incidents.

Yerima said what some media reports described as protest was a mild complaints by few soldiers of Mobile Strike Team, deployed for Exercise Tura Takaibango in the frontline of operations.

According to him, at about 3pm on March 25, some of the troops of Mobile Strike Team 10 and 11, who were primed to conduct phase 2 of Exercise TURA TAKAIBANGO in Bama after the first phase of the exercise, raised some concerns.

He said: “The concerns were quickly addressed before they were relaunched to the second phase of the operations.

“On the issue of ‘obsolete weapons’ as reported in some media, the position of Army Headquarters is that soldiers have right to demand for proper weapons to prosecute the operations.

“However, the Federal Government was making concerted efforts toward deploying new fighting equipment to augment the existing ones in the theater of operation.

“The Army wishes to also deny report that any soldier was owned any operational allowances. No soldier was owned any allowance in the theatre.”

The spokesperson gave assurance that the Nigerian Army would continue to remain focused and determined to perform its constitutional roles and responsibilities professionally in the protection of the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Yerima added that the Army was also committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property, while clearing the terrorists, their cohorts and collaborators in the country.