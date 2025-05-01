Army sensitises Bayelsa hotels, others on hazard of illegal oil products usage

The 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday organised a sensitization workshop to educate selected hotels and other business ventures in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, on the implications of commercial use of illegally refined oil products.

The workshop, first of its kind, was centered on the Implications of the Commercial Use of Illegally Refined Oil Products and held at the headquarters of the brigade Nigerian Army.

At the training, participants were told the economic, environmental, social, health, security and legal implications of using illegally refined oil products commercially.

Addressing the participants, the Commander, 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army and Sector 2 Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe, Brigadier General Oluremi Obolo, said the Niger Delta region faced significant challenges due to illegal oil refining and that the “involvement of some hotels in this practice exacerbates these issues.”

Obolo said, “The choice of this theme is both timely and necessary, as the Niger Delta despite its immense contributions to our national wealth continues to grapple with the devastating consequences of crude oil theft, artisanal refining, and illegal oil trade.

“The rising patronage of illegally refined oil products by commercial entities, including hotels, not only sustains this illicit economy but also fuels environmental degradation, contributes to loss of government revenue, and endangers public health and safety.

“While the appeal of cheaper fuel may seem economically rational on the surface and in the short-run, it inadvertently supports criminal networks, compromises national infrastructure, and perpetuates cycles of violence and instability in the region.”

According to him, the Chief of Defence Staff set up the Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe with a mandate to protect oil and gas infrastructure and deter or prevent militancy, sea robbery, crude oil theft and other forms of criminality within the Joint Operations Area.

But, he noted that “security operations alone cannot solve this problem. Thus, the need for a whole-in-society approach that includes public awareness, corporate responsibility, regulatory enforcement and community engagement.”

The resource persons spoke on a number of issues including The Risk of Using Illegally Refined Oil Products, Implications of the Commercial Use of Illegally Refined Oil Products by Hotels in Bayelsa State and Implications of the Commercial Use of Illegally Refined Oil Products in Bayelsa State.

Sister security agencies such the Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh, Mobility Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Security were represented at the event.

