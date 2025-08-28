Army rescues seven kidnap victims, nabs informants

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued seven kidnapped passengers, arrested nine suspected terror informants, and recovered arms and motorcycles in fresh operations across Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto states.

A credible military source disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, stating that the operations were carried out under Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

In Katsina, troops of the 17 Brigade responded to a distress call along the Sheme–Funtua Road, where terrorists had blocked the highway with two trucks and abducted passengers. Troops engaged the attackers, forcing them to flee and abandon seven kidnapped victims, who were rescued unharmed.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade ambushed terrorists at Magazu village in Tsafe Local Government Area, seizing four motorcycles and a bomb during the encounter.

Troops stationed at Forward Operating Base Galadi in Shinkafi LGA also repelled a heavy attack by terrorists on motorcycles and successfully reoccupied the base following reinforcements.

Meanwhile, in Sokoto State, nine suspected terrorist informants and logistics suppliers were apprehended by troops on patrol in Yaka, Boto, and Bachaka villages of Gudu Local Government Area.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, who visited Katsina State on Wednesday, commended the troops for their bravery and urged them to remain disciplined and professional.

“The Nigerian Army will sustain its offensive against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements,” he said, calling on citizens to support security forces with timely information.

