Army relocates special forces training school to Nasarawa

The Nigerian Army has relocated its Special Forces Training School from Buni Yadi in Yobe State to Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, disclosed this during the foundation laying ceremony and inauguration of some new projects at its 4 Special Forces, Doma.

He said that the decision to move the school to Nasarawa State aimed at providing a more conducive atmosphere for the training of its special forces.

“The decision to relocate the school is aimed at providing a much more ideal environment for the training of our special forces and equip them with the requisite skills and competencies needed for the peculiar nature of their missions,” he said.

According to Oluyede, the institution will soon become a beacon of excellence and professionalism in the Nigerian army.

He added that it would serve as a ground that would inspire a generations of special forces to excel as the elite and unconquerable force of the Nigerian Army.

He said: “Since I assumed office, it has been my resolve to provide our special forces with the highest quality training that will enable them compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

“It is envisioned that the training that will be provided here will guarantee this and also prepare our warriors for today’s dynamic and evolving security threats,” he added.

“My visit is not just to lay the foundation for new structures, but to lay the groundwork for a legacy of excellence, bravery and sacrifice.

“We are investing in the future of our special forces and by extension, the security and prosperity of our nation.”

The COAS, however, tasked personnel of the special forces command on professionalism, diligence and commitment to duty.

He said: “To our Special Forces, my indomitable warriors operating all over the country, remember that you are the unconquerable and thus nothing should stand on your path to victory.

“Nothing should deter you from doing your duty, nothing should shake your will to fight and the only time you take a rest is when the job is done.”

Oluyede promised to continually prioritise the welfare of personnel and their families, insisting that such a move would stimulate optimal performance.

The army chief thanked President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for their strategic guidance and unwavering support to the ongoing fight against insecurity.

Speaking, Major General Hilary Nzan, the Commander of the 4 Special Forces, Doma, expressed gratitude to the COAS for his foresight and vision in mobilising and motivating army personnel towards achieving lasting peace in all parts of the country.

The commander said that the training school remains a milestone in the history of the special forces, adding that it would enhance the capacity of the personnel for professional efficiency.

Nzan added that the new projects at 4 Special Forces would help the nascent command in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

He said: “The school will enhance training, boost morale and create an enabling working environment for the forces for optimal performance.

“As the direct beneficiaries of the school, we have taken ownership and will use it responsibly with dedication to achieve the desired results.”

