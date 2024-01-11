Army redeploys 975 officers, cancels 120 posting

The Nigerian Army High Command has approved the immediate posting and redeployment of no fewer than 975 officers.

This was revealed in a circular sighted in Abuja on Wednesday from the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army.

The breakdown are as follows: 206 Generals, 64 Colonels, 302 Lieutenant Colonels, 139 Majors and 122 Captains.

According to the circular dated January 4, 2024 and signed by Major General E.F. Oyinlola, the appointments and redeployment of the officers are with effect from January 8, 2024.

Also, according to the circular, the authorisation for the amendment and deletion of a total of 119 officers was given.

The Service threatened to sanction officers who refused to resume their new offices.

The circular advised Commanders to ensure the release of the affected officers, noting that they would bear responsibility for failure to resume.

According to it: “It is the responsibility of all for formation/unit commanders whose officers are affected by this posting to implement accordingly.

“Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. formation/unit commanders are to take immediate administrative action on any officer who refuses to report on the effective date of posting and inform the AHQ Dept of MS.

“Commanders who fail to release posted officers at the time stipulated will be appropriately sanctioned.

“Commanders will also be held responsible for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained herein.”

When contacted, the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the development.

Nwachukwu said the posting and redeployment of officers were normal routine, especially with the new set coming with promotions.