The Nigerian Army has redeployed 11 Generals and three other senior officers in a major shake-up.

Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu has been appointed as the Director of Army Public Relations.

Nwachukwu replaces Mohammed Yerima who assumed duty in February following the appointment of the late Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff in January.

The outgoing spokesman, Brig.-Gen Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement, said all the postings and appointments were with immediate effect, and in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS)’s vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

Those affected in the reorganisation are Major General F.O. Omoigui from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed director-general; Major-General C.G. Musa from the Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Theatre Commander; Major-General O.R. Aiyenigba from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and appointed Provost Marshal (Army), and Major General I.M. Jallo from the Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1.

Others are Brigadier-General N.U. Muktar from Nigeria High Commission Islamabad to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement; Brigadier-General A.E. Abubakar from the Department of Training and Operations (Defunct) to Headquarters 22 Brigade and appointed Commander; Brigadier-General K.O. Ukandu from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director Procurement) to National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff; Brigadier General I.B. Abubakar from Nigerian Army Armour School to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and appointed Deputy Director Operations; Brigadier-General A.M. Umar from Army War College Nigeria to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff, and Brigadier-General A.J.S. Gulani from Nigerian Army Armour School to Headquarters 24 Task Force Brigade and appointed Commander.

Also affected are Colonel KE Inyang from Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff; Colonel O.O. Braimah from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Nigeria High Commission Islamabad and appointed Defence Attache, and Colonel IP Omoke from the Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Assistor Director Foreign Liaison/Liaison Officer (Army).