Army reacts as widow claims her Colonel husband was assassinated

The Nigerian Army has said that Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba died in the war against terrorism, describing his death as painful.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, reacted to the claim in a statement.

In the statement on Thursday in Abuja, Nwachukwu dismissed claims by the widow of the late Colonel, Oluwaseun Sakaba, that her husband was assassinated.

The widow had alleged that her husband was killed for refusing to loot funds meant for fighting the Boko Haram insurgency.

But the Director, Army Public Relations dismissed the allegation saying: “The late senior officer’s widow was quoted to have made several uncomplimentary comments about the institution of the Nigerian Army.”

He said the widow was making reference to an unfounded and baseless claim devoid of any fact.

Nwachukwu said: “While the Nigerian Army is not interested in joining issues with anyone with respect to the enormous sacrifices made daily by our gallant troops, it is however expedient to address the weighty allegations credited to the widow.

“The Nigerian Army acknowledges the emotional agony associated with loosing loved ones and that cannot be quantified by any unit of measure.”

The Army spokesman said the demise of Sakaba, like those of other officers and soldiers that paid the supreme price in the war against terrorism in the North East, was a painful one to Nigerian Army.

He said the men and women died serving the nation, fighting to restore peace and stability in the North East.

This, according to Nwachukwu, is in tandem with the constitutional mandate of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said it would be totally a mischief and an assault on the psyche of the fighting troops to begin to insinuate any plot against one of its own.

He added: “And what is the plot here?

“That troops were led by their commander for an operational engagement is not a plot, as anyone may want to insinuate.

“Rather, it was a clear military mission with clear objective.

“It is however disheartening that this gallant officer and some of his men paid the supreme price in the operation and we pray fervently for the repose of their souls.

“Colonel Sakaba was a respected senior officer who gave his all in the defence of the freedom we all enjoy today.

“His demise is a great loss to all of us. Insinuating anything contrary is a disservice to our nation and the sacrifices of our troops.”

On the issue of entitlements, Nwachukwu said available records revealed that the late officer had his son, Samuel Ibrahim Sakaba, as the next of kin and only child.

He said all entitlements meant to be paid by the Nigerian Army had been paid to the son through Mrs. Sakaba.

He said as at the time his entitlements were processed, Samuel was less than six years and as such he was not benefiting from army school sponsorship.

He added: “However now that he has reached the required age, he has been captured for payment of school sponsorship which will commence any moment from now.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to sponsor the child’s education up to graduation from university, as long as he fulfils the requirements outlined in the rules guiding the scheme.

“The only entitlement owed Mrs Sakaba is the Group Life Assurance which is normally paid by the Insurance Company and which would soon be received along with that of other deceased personal.”

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army had put in place various welfare programmes for troops and their families, adding that it took welfare of her troops seriously.

He added that army leadership had made the welfare of troops one of the cardinal pillars of the Chief of Army Staff’s vision.

According to him, this is visible in the various welfare programmes embarked upon in addition to those that are statutorily emplaced.

He said: “There are also well established communication channels with families of deceased personnel.

“Army under the leadership of the COAS, will continue to pursue the welfare of troops who are working round the clock to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

“The Nigeria army will not be deterred, but remain focused in its pursuit of excellence and in ensuring that all Nigerians enjoy their God-given right to live freely anywhere in Nigeria.”