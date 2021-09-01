Army not recruiting graduate interns for 44 Reference Hospital, Kaduna – Nwachukwu

Nigerian Army has said that it is not recruiting graduate interns for 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (NARHK).

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said the advert in circulation on the purported sales of graduate internship forms for recruitment into the hospital was fake and fraudulent.

While urging citizens to disregard the said advert, Nwachukwu said that Nigerian army was not unmindful of the antics of some unscrupulous and fraudulent online merchants, whose stock in trade was to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He warned fraudsters to desist from such criminal activities that could adversely affect the image and reputation of the army.

“It is important to state that at present, Nigerian army has not put out any advert for sales of forms.

“Consequently, the general public is advised to shun any individual or group using various social media platforms to fraudulently advertise the sales of internship forms for recruitment into 44 NARHK.

“The Nigerian army wishes to reiterate that all activities relating to graduate internship recruitment into 44 NARHK are usually publicised in the print and broadcast media when the need arises,” he said.