Army neutralises notorious bandit commander in Kogi operation

The 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Lokoja says it has recorded major successes in its ongoing Operation EGWUA A TITE II in Kogi State.

Its spokesperson Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, said in a statement that notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Bala, and five others were neutralised on Friday.

In the statement on Sunday, Abdullahi said the operation, which began on September 1, 2025, has yielded several successes, including neutralising bandits and rescuing kidnapped victims across affected communities.

Troops also recovered items, including five dane guns, one motorcycle, two mobile phones, and one AK-47 magazine containing 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Abdullahi added that arms and ammunition were recovered during operations in Lokoja, Kabba-Bunu, and Yagba West Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

He explained that troops of 126 Battalion, led by their Commanding Officer and supported by other Hybrid Forces, engaged bandits around Tunga, neutralising two during an encounter.

The Brigade Commander and Force Commander Operation Accord III, Brigadier General Kasim Sidi, personally led operations, boosting morale, destroying bandit settlements, and maintaining dominance with patrols and ambushes.

On September 2, troops launched an air combat mission in Ankomi, engaging fleeing bandits and neutralising many.

On September 3, clearance operations in Aleke, Ungwan Soni, and Ungwan Nyaba rescued a kidnapped victim, Pabo Suleiman, and his two children.

Abdullahi noted that on September 5, troops neutralised Bala and five associates during a fierce gun battle at a hideout ahead of Tunga.

He reiterated the troops’ commitment to rid Kogi State and surrounding areas of banditry, criminality, and other threats with full backing from the commander.

He added that Operation EGWUA A TITE II continues to record positive results, stressing that troops remain resolute in restoring peace and security in the region.

