Troops of the 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army, have neutralised several bandits in Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, the bandits had earlier invaded the village, abducted four persons, one woman and three children and attempted to retreat from the village.

However, the troops mobilised to the location, laid ambush and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape.

“In the ensuing firefight, several bandits were neutralised and others escaped with bullet wounds.

“One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered while all four victims were rescued,” he said.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir el-Rufai received the report with thanks and received with elation, the news of the rescued victims.

He commended the troops warmly for executing the successful ambush.

“Residents of the general area are by this notice, advised to report anyone found seeking medical attention or with suspicious wounds to the nearest military and police formations or reach the Kaduna State Security Operations on 09034000060 or 08170189999.

“Vigorous patrols will continue in the general area,” Aruwan said.