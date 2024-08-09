Army neutralises 108 terrorists, rescues 214 hostages in 1 week – DHQ

Troops of the Nigerian Army in the last one week eliminated 108 terrorists and rescued 214 kidnapped hostages across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said troops also apprehended 204 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements and recovered 66 assorted weapons and 4,087 assorted ammunition, comprising one dushka, one MG, two GPMGs, one RPG launcher, one RPG bomb, one AK56 rifle, and 37 AK47 rifles.

He added that the troops also recovered four MRAPs, two GTs, three fabricated rifles, six Dane guns, three locally made pistols, six magazines, one bandolier, and two HH radios.

Other weapons, according to him, are 313 rounds of 7.62mm PKT, 2,362 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 699 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 201 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, and 503 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm.

Also Read:

“Also recovered are nine live cartridges, one belted of NATO ammo, 19 vehicles, 44 motorcycles, three mobile phones and the sum of N4.9 million, amongst other items,’’ he said.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralised 47 terrorists, arrested 18 suspects, and rescued 130 kidnappers as hostages, as well as recovered a cache of arms.

He said that a total of 622 terrorists, comprising 90 adult males, 182 adult females, and 350 children, surrendered to troops during the week within the theatre of operations.

Buba said the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai had on Aug. 2 conducted an air interdiction at a newly uncovered BH/ISWAP terrorist’s hideout and IED factory in Mandara Mountains.

According to him, the location was acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated and the IED factory as well as their logistics destroyed.

In the North Central, he said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 13 insurgents, apprehended 57 violent extremists, and rescued 36 kidnapped hostages during the week.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Hadarin Daji neutralised 15 terrorists, arrested 22 terrorists, and rescued 27 kidnapped hostages across Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara States.

He said the air component conducted successful air interdiction missions at suspected terrorist kingpin Kamilu Burazu’s enclave and newly uncovered terrorist hideouts in Danmusa and Batsari Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

According to him, battle damage assessments revealed that several terrorists were neutralised, and their structures as well as logistics were destroyed.

Under Operation Whirl Punch, Buba said the troops neutralised eight terrorists, arrested 22 suspects, and rescued 12 kidnapped hostages in Kaduna, Niger, and Kogi States.

He added that the air component eliminated several terrorists and destroyed the camp of a terrorists’ kingpin, Buhari, in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In the South-South, Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered 1.13 million litres of stolen crude oil, and 228,770 litres of illegally refined AGO, as well as 100 litres of DPK and 20,000 litres of PMS.

He added that troops discovered and destroyed 487 dugout pits, 32 boats, and 12 storage tanks, as well as 71 cooking ovens, two speedboats, two pumping machines, and two HH radios.

According to him, troops also recovered 19 vehicles, 32 motorcycles, one tricycle, and one wheelbarrow and destroyed 76 illegal refining sites.

He added that troops rescued five kidnapped hostages, apprehended 32 suspected oil thefts and other violent extremists, and also recovered 11 assorted weapons.

In the South East, Buba said that troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised five terrorists, arrested 12 violent extremists, and rescued four kidnapped hostages.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects, and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action,’’ he added. (NAN)

Post Views: 0