Army, Navy responsible for oil theft in Nigeria — Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has alleged that the Nigerian Army and Navy are responsible for about 99 percent oil theft in Nigeria.

Dokubo said this during his interaction with State House correspondents shortly after his meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock.

“The military is at the centre of oil theft and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 per cent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, he said after he met President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Dokubo said oil theft and security framed his nearly two-hour discussion with the President.

However, he pledged his support to the Federal Government to bring oil theft to “zero,” believing that the Tinubu-led administration would “fish out” the culpable elements in the military.

The former agitator said he had assured the new administration of his support to ensure “zero” oil theft in the Niger Delta.

He said “Myself and my brothers have assured the President that there will be zero oil theft and vandalization in the Niger Delta.

“We’re going to wrk with NNPCL and the IOCs to make sure that oil theft is brought to zero.”

On security, he faulted the narrative that the military was underequipped to take on terrorism, banditry and militancy head-on, describing it as “blackmail.”

“The blackmail of the Nigerian state by the Nigerian military is shameful. They said they do not have enough armament and people listen to these false narratives. So this blackmail must end. They have enough resources to fight.”

He argued that the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, would not ease the tensions in the South-East. Rather, it would fuel impunity.

“During EndSars protest, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out.”