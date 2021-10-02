Army, Nasarawa University sign MoU on strategic partnership

The Nigerian Army and Nasarawa State University Keffi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to partner on the development of Security and Strategic Studies.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

Nwachukwu said the MoU was signed on Thursday at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Abdulsalami Ibrahim, lauded the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and NSUK for the academic collaboration.

Yahaya said both institutions would leverage the MoU to pursue academic excellence.

The Commandant, NACOL, Major General Martin Enendu, said the partnership would improve strategic studies and training of students of NACOL.

Enendu added that the collaboration would spur the college to continue partnering with professional bodies towards achieving excellence in the field of studies.

The Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Saadatu Liman, lauded the Nigerian Army for considering the partnership.

Mohammed stated that the partnership would improve the quality of academic performance and open new frontiers of collaboration between both institutions.

He added that the University is favourably disposed to organising joint training programmes with army.

According to him, the university is willing to extend opportunities for academically qualified officers to teach courses that will add value to their programmes.