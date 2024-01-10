Army nabs soldier who criticised Sanwo-Olu in viral video

The Nigerian Army has nabbed a soldier who criticised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for arresting his colleague who rode his motorcycle against traffic, popularly known as one-way.

This development was revealed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday.

According to Lagbaja, of all the soldiers in several viral videos that criticised Sanwo-Olu over the arrest of the Lance Corporal in Badagry area of the state, only the one arrested is a service man.

Others, he said, were impostors.

He told newsmen: “I want to say that the soldier who was apprehended by the Governor of Lagos State while plying on the one-way does not represent the Nigerian Army because, in every respect, it contravenes what we stand for, which is discipline as an army and the constitution and the laws of Lagos.

“We frowned upon that, as did the army.

“But for what you alleged – that soldiers have gone to social media casting aspersions on the office of Lagos State Governor – I will say it is only one soldier that has done that.

“The army has investigated.

“That soldier has been apprehended, and we are investigating.

“For every other comical act that you have seen, they are not personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“We have investigated that.

“From the mode of dressing of some of them, you will know that they are not personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“And from the utterances that these people made, you will know from what angle these people are talking.

“They are talking about politics, not the army.

“We are serious about upholding the law and rule and remaining disciplined, and we will enforce that on our personnel.”