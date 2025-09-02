Army nabs soldier for gunrunning in Borno, rescue eight

The Nigerian Army has arrested one of its personnel for alleged gunrunning, even as troops rescued eight kidnap victims and recovered arms and ammunition in recent operations across the country.

A credible source at the Nigerian Army Headquarters disclosed the arrest of the soldier to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He said the soldier, identified as Lance Corporal Saifullahi Garba (14NA/72/15972), was arrested in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State with 711 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

According to the source, preliminary findings showed that the soldier had been accumulating the ammunition from clearance operations with the intent of supplying terrorists.

He said: “He has since been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.”

The source also confirmed that troops in Bama intercepted terrorists’ logistics movement and recovered 379 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

He added that ambush operations by troops in Borno and Yobe State led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, 11 rounds of ammunition and other items, with one terrorist neutralised.

In the North Central, the source said troops rescued three more kidnap victims in Nassarawa State in addition to five earlier rescued.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke recovered 579 rustled cattle and two AK-47 rifles from armed herdsmen responsible for earlier attacks in Taraba State.

In the South South, the source said the troops of Operation Delta Safe arrested 10 armed suspects in Rivers State disguised in OSPAC uniforms.

According to him, troops seized five pump-action rifles, locally made guns, charms, mobile phones and N1.7 million cash, while a separate raid in Ahoada East neutralised two cult leaders.

“These operations demonstrate both the army’s resolve to deny terrorists and criminals freedom of action and its vigilance to deal decisively with any betrayal within the ranks,” he said.