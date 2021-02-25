Troops of Operation Delta Hawk have arrested six suspected military imposters on Midwifery School Road in Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta State.

Brigadier General Mohammed Yarima, Director, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Yarima said the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday at about 11:10pm following credible intelligence report.

He gave their names as Nwokoye Chidera Emmanuel (20), Nwokoye Francis (24), Chigozie Arinze (23), Kingsley Ndukuba (32), Chidera Anichukwu (21) and Chinedu Akwali (29).

Yarima said the suspects were in possession of one Mercedes Benz GL350, a Toyota Corolla salon car with registration number ABJ 49 AA and one fabric nationale bayonet, when they were arrested.

He said: “A pair of military kits was found with one of the suspects-Chidera who claimed to be a Cadet at the Southern Maritime Academy in Ugheli.

“He confessed to have gotten the military kits from one Hassan nicknamed (Commander).

“Meanwhile the suspects have been handed over to 63 Brigade Military Police Group for further investigation and prosecution.

“Consequently, the Brigade wishes to call on the general public and law abiding citizens of the state to be weary of such people who parade themselves as military personnel and to report any suspicious person(s) to any nearest military formation/security agencies,” he said.