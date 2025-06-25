Army loses 17 soldiers after killing scores of bandits in ‘failed’ Niger attack

The Nigerian Army disclosed on Wednesday that its troops on anti-banditry operations in Niger State have neutralized scores of terrorists in a failed attack on Bangi community in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Lieutenant Colonel Apolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, who made this known, said that the troops, in collaboration with the Air Component of the Nigerian Air Force, engaged bandits numbering over 300 in Kwanar Dutse Forest.

“Sadly, seventeen brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter, while ten others sustained varying degrees of injury.

‘The wounded personnel have been evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

Lt. Col Anele said the bandits had attempted a night-time transit towards Kwatankoro Forest, where they were reportedly planning coordinated attacks on surrounding communities or looking for a safe haven to evade the pressure from our operations in Zamfara State.

“However, their movement and actions were effectively disrupted by troops who engaged them in a fierce fire-fight that lasted over three hours.

Her statement said, “Sequel to the ground engagement by Nigerian Army troops, the Nigerian Air Force conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes, delivering accurate heavy bombardments on identified terrorists’ locations.

“Although the exact number of casualties could not be ascertained, multiple blood trails along their escape routes presumably indicate significant enemy losses.

“Further operation is ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the damage inflicted on the terrorists.

“Regrettably, seventeen brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter, while ten others sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The wounded personnel have been evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Oluwafemi Oluyede, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our great country, Nigeria.

Also Read

“The Chief of Army Staff also directed the military medical teams to ensure the best possible care for the injured troops.

“The relevant Nigerian Army departments have also been tasked to engage with the families of all our gallant warriors who have undoubtedly performed their duty, most admirably.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to secure all communities and protect the lives and property of all our citizens across the nation.

‘The sanctity of our freedom shall not be mortgaged and the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, other security agencies and of course, the great people of our nation will continue to work tirelessly to see an end to terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality plaguing our society.

“Members of the public are hereby encouraged to continue to support the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by providing timely information to security agencies by any means possible”

Post Views: 11