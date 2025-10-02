Army kills scores of terrorists, nabs 25, rescues 16 hostages

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed scores of terrorists, apprehended 25 suspects and rescued 16 kidnap victims in a series of coordinated offensives across theatres of operation.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operations also led to the recovery of weapons, explosives, ammunition, petroleum products, motorcycles, and assorted illicit drugs.

In the North East, he said the troops dealt decisive blows to ISWAP/JAS elements in Kolori and Karumi communities of Konduga Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State and Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

According to the credible source, a key logistics supplier was intercepted in Mafa LGA with 23 cans of petrol concealed in a bag.

The source added: “In Mubi North, soldiers foiled the smuggling of petrol and fertilizers, while in Garkida, a suspected terrorist confessed to involvement in previous attacks in Damboa.

“Recovered items included one M70AB2 rifle, four magazines and 150 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.”

In the North West, the military source said the troops of 1 Brigade repelled multiple terrorist attempts in Maradun, Tsafe and Anka LGAs of Zamfara State.

He added that six kidnapped victims were rescued and several motorcycles seized.

According to him, a notorious kidnap kingpin was arrested in Mayir Village in Sanga LGA in Kaduna State, following precise intelligence.

In the North Central, the source said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised a violent extremist in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State, while10 abducted passengers were rescued along the Kyado-Wukari Road.

In Kwara State, he said that soldiers freed three kidnap victims near Eruku town, recovering a motorcycle.

According to him, troops intercepted a vehicle loaded with drugs and arrested two suspects, including the consignee, in Nasarawa State.

In the South East, he said the troops arrested two cultists at Mgbidi in Imo State, recovering a pistol, phones and a motorcycle.

According to him, soldiers disrupted IPOB/ESN activities in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State, where the criminals fled after detonating three improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In the South South, the source said the security forces recovered two locally made double-barrel guns and 27 cartridges.

He said: “In joint operations with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), troops arrested 19 drug dealers in Delta and Bayelsa states, recovering cannabis, tramadol, pentazocine, diazepam and Canadian loud.

“Additionally, in Rivers and Bayelsa, troops seized over 1,200 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and crude oil, while four suspected kidnappers were arrested in Oshimili North LGA of Delta.

“Across the operations, troops recovered an M70AB2 rifle, four magazines, 150 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, two double-barrel guns, 27 cartridges, one pistol, several motorcycles, large consignments of petrol and fertilizers, IEDs, mobile phones and assorted illicit drugs.”

The highly credible military source reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to sustaining pressure on terrorists, kidnappers, and criminals nationwide.

According to him, those who threaten the peace and security of the country would face devastating consequences, while communities will continue to enjoy protection to enable farming, economic recovery, and the Federal Government’s food security agenda.