Army investigates alleged assault on police detective by soldiers in Ebonyi

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed a thorough and transparent investigation into the alleged assault on a police officer by soldiers deployed for security duties in Ebonyi.

The incident is said to have happened in Mgbom N’Achara Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja, by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele.

Anele said a video in circulation on some social media platforms had alleged that soldiers assaulted the police detective monitoring a traditional leadership election in the community on May 1.

According to her, the COAS has directed a thorough and transparent investigation into the allegation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the presence and conduct of the personnel at the said event.

“This is in line with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, we urge all law-abiding citizens to remain calm as details of the investigation will be made public to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Any personnel found guilty in connection with this sad development will be duly sanctioned, in line with extant military regulations and procedures,” she said.

Anele assured that the Nigerian army would remain professional and solely committed to its constitutional roles especially in aid to civil authorities when called upon.

According to her, the Nigerian army values the trust and cooperation of Nigerians at all times.

She urged the public to remain calm and continue to support the Nigerian army as it diligently carries out its constitutional responsibilities with integrity, professionalism and dedication to national peace, security and stability.

