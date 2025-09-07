Army intensifies nationwide operations, kills terrorists, nab scores

Troops have neutralised scores of terrorists, nabbed seven suspects and recovered arms in the last 24 hours nationwide.

A credible source at Nigerian Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the successes were recorded across Borno, Adamawa, Zamfara, and Plateau States and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said that troops of 192 Battalion with the Hybrid Force on September 6, 2025 engaged the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/JAS terrorists at Kwatara Kasa Village along the Gwoza-Limankara Road in Borno State.

He said the troops, in a fierce firefight, neutralised one terrorist while others fled towards the Mandara Mountains.

According to him, troops of 232 Battalion intercepted two suspected petroleum smugglers at Gude in Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He said the suspects were found with 19 jerrycans of petrol and diesel concealed on motorcycles.

He added: “Similarly, in Zamfara, troops of 1 Brigade, working with the DSS, arrested a female logistics supplier linked to notorious bandit kingpin Ado Aliero at Kucheri in Tsafe Local Government Area.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect admitted to being a drug peddler.

“She was found in possession of a mobile phone, N37,000 cash and other sundry items.

“In the FCT, troops of 176 Guards Battalion mounted a snap roadblock to intercept a stolen car from Osun State.

“The suspects evaded the checkpoint but were later tracked to a hotel in Gwagwalada.

“Troops arrested three criminals, recovered the stolen vehicle, 11 mobile phones and N29,700 cash.

“The suspects and exhibits have been handed over to the police.”

The source also revealed that troops of Operation Enduring Peace achieved a breakthrough in Plateau State following the earlier arrest of a terrorist informant at Dadin Kowa on September 4.

He said the suspect led troops to a weapons cache at Mista Ali Village in Bassa Local Government Area, but attempted to escape and was neutralised.

He said the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles from the hideout, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices.

According to him, the operations underscored the resolve of the Nigerian Army to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt criminal activities and recover illicit arms nationwide.

He reaffirmed the army’s commitment to creating a safe environment to enhance agricultural activities in line with the Federal Government’s drive for food security.

